Brunson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Brunson joins the rest of the Knicks' starters, except for Mikal Bridges, who won't suit up Sunday in Brooklyn. New York will likely turn to Miles McBride, Cameron Payne and Delon Wright to lead the charge in the backcourt with Bridges and Landry Shamet.