Brunson (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Brunson will miss his first game of the season due to a calf injury Wednesday, and his next chance to suit up will come during Friday's showdown in Oklahoma City. Miles McBride will step into New York's starting lineup against Utah for the first time this season. In 14 games as a starter in 2023-24, McBride averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 43.3 minutes.