Brunson tallied 30 points (11-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds and seven assists over 37 minutes of play in Wednesday's 109-94 win over the Rockets.

Brunson missed the Knicks' last two games with a left calf contusion, but showed no signs of rust in his return. His seven assists led New York, and his four three pointers tied with Julius Randle for most on the team. Brunson has scored 30-plus points in three of his last four appearances and is averaging 25.2 points on 44.8 percent shooting, 3.0 rebounds and 8.7 assists over 35.2 minutes in January.