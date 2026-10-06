Brunson registered 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 15 minutes in Monday's 120-97 preseason loss to the 76ers.

Brunson reached double figures despite playing only during the first half, but most importantly, he was able to handle the workload with no issues after undergoing left wrist surgery in the offseason. The Knicks have little reason to push their star point guard during exhibition play, and it shouldn't be surprising if Brunson continues to see limited playing time throughout the preseason.