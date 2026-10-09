Brunson finished with 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists and a steal across 20 minutes in Thursday's 111-109 preseason loss to the Wizards.

Brunson tied Josh Hart and Landry Shamet for the team lead in scoring despite playing just over 20 minutes. Brunson's offensive role and status as one of the Knicks' key players remain set in stone, and his limited preseason workload has given New York's coaching staff a chance to evaluate its reserves with the regular season starting in less than two weeks. Thus, expect Brunson to continue seeing limited playing time in the rest of the preseason.