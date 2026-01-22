Brunson generated 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes of Wednesday's 120-66 win over Brooklyn.

The Knicks dominated Wednesday's game, allowing head coach Mike Brown to go deep into the bench and limit the minutes of his starters. Brunson's 31 minutes were a team high, but it was also tied for his third-fewest minutes in a game that he didn't get injured in. Brunson has now played two games since a brief absence due to an ankle injury, and he's averaging 21 points, 2.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from three-point land.