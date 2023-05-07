Brunson amassed 20 points (7-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and eight assists across 38 minutes during Saturday's 105-86 loss to the Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau said Brunson might have hurt his ankle late in the game but with no official report confirming that notion, he didn't commit to that statement. Even if that was the case, Brunson was the leading scorer for the Knicks in this loss and continues to be a driving force on offense for New York. The Knicks need him at his best in Game 4 on Monday, as they're currently down 2-1 in the series.