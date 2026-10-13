Brunson registered 20 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals over 22 minutes in Monday's 122-104 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

Brunson did a nice job of creating contact and getting easy buckets at the line, and he was a pest on the defensive end, regularly disrupting Minnesota's passing lanes. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 6.8 assists and 2.6 triples per game on 47/37/84 shooting splits, and he should be able to churn out similar numbers as he enters his age-30 season.