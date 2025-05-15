Brunson had 22 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), one rebound and six assists in 33 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 127-102 loss to Boston in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brunson has surpassed the 20-point mark in four of the five games during the series, but this was far from his most efficient performance, as the Knicks couldn't get the deal done and will now return to Madison Square Garden for Game 6 on Friday. Even if his Game 5 performance wasn't the best, Brunson will need to play a huge role for the Knicks if they want to move to the Eastern Conference Finals and face the Pacers. The star floor general is averaging 26.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game in the series against the Celtics.