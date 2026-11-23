Brunson contributed 22 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 win over the Pacers.

Brunson didn't need an explosive scoring performance, as Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 30 points and Josh Hart recorded a triple-double. Still, he delivered seven assists and played a big role as the Knicks earned a fifth straight win. His established offensive responsibilities remain intact, although the relatively inefficient perimeter shooting and four turnovers reduced the fantasy value of Sunday's performance. One subpar game -- if it can be called that -- won't reduce his elite fantasy appeal as one of the most productive guards in the league.