Brunson ended Friday's 133-123 loss to Boston with 23 points (8-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

Brunson scored at least 20 points for the fourth consecutive game and the 13th time over his last 14 appearances, as he's been one of the most consistent scoring guards in the league this season. His contributions in other categories have been scarce, but he earns most of his value through his scoring prowess. He's averaging 26.1 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field in that aforementioned 14-game stretch.