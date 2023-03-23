Brunson chipped in 25 points (10-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 loss to the Heat.

Brunson has scored 20-plus points in each of his three games since returning to action and remains a key contributor on offense for the Knicks. In fact, the consistency has been admirable, as he has scored at least 20 points in all but one of his six appearances in the current month, establishing himself as the Knicks' second go-to player behind Julius Randle. He's averaging a career-best 23.8 points per game this season while shooting 41.1 percent from deep, which is also a career-high mark.