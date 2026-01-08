Brunson generated 26 points (9-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one block across 33 minutes of Wednesday's 123-111 win over the Clippers.

Brunson's 12 field goal attempts were his fewest in a game this season, but the decreased volume didn't prevent the star point guard from hitting the 25-point milestone. However, he did fall one bucket short of making exactly 10 field goals for a sixth straight game. In 34 appearances this season, Brunson is averaging 29.1 points, 6.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds across 35.2 minutes.