Brunson logged 26 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), one rebound, seven assists and four steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 121-112 victory over the Pistons.

Brunson has been a major addition on offense for the Knicks, and he has been performing extremely well as one of the team's go-to players when it comes to scoring and playmaking. This was his fifth game with at least 20 points in six outings during the current month, and he has also dished out at least seven dimes in four of his last five contests. Through six games in November, Brunson is averaging 21.3 points, 6.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.