Brunson produced 28 points (12-28 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 loss to Orlando.

Brunson led all scorers with 28 points but struggled with his efficiency, particularly from beyond the arc and at the charity stripe. The star guard accounted for 28 of New York's 102 points, though his four assists were a modest total considering his substantial offensive workload. Brunson remains the Knicks' primary scoring option despite the team's 0-3 start.