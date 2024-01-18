Brunson tallied 30 points (11-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds and seven assists over 37 minutes of play in Wednesday's 109-94 win over the Rockets.

Brunson missed the Knicks' last two games with a left calf contusion, but he showed no signs of rust in his return. His seven assists led New York, and his four three-pointers tied with Julius Randle for most on the team. Brunson has scored 30-plus points in three of his last four appearances and is averaging 25.2 points on 44.8 percent shooting, 3.0 rebounds and 8.7 assists over 35.2 minutes in January.