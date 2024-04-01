Brunson supplied 30 points (11-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-8 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 113-112 loss to the Thunder.

Brunson didn't repeat the impressive 61-point performance he delivered against the Spurs on Friday, but for the second game in a row, a stellar outing from him ended in another New York loss. Despite the team's recent rough patch, which was bound to happen at some point given all their absences, Brunson remains an elite scorer and stud across all fantasy formats. He's averaging 32.9 points per game across his last 10 outings.