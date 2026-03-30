Brunson logged 32 points (13-22 3Pt, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-100 loss to the Thunder.

Brunson put together another impressive performance Sunday despite the loss, logging a game-high 32 points on great efficiency. In addition to his scoring, Brunson dished out a team-high five assists. The star guard has averaged 30.0 points, 8.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 38.3 minutes per contest over his last three appearances.