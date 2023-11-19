Brunson finished with 32 points (12-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 39 minutes in Saturday's 122-108 win over the Hornets.

Brunson posted 32 points for the second game in a row, and while the Knicks recovered RJ Barrett (illness), Brunson still had a high usage rate and led New York in scoring. Brunson has been on a roll of late and has scored at least 25 points in five of his last six appearances.