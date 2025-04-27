Brunson tallied 32 points (13-26 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and one block over 39 minutes in Sunday's 94-93 win over Detroit in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Brunson briefly left in the third quarter of Sunday's game after aggravating a right ankle injury that caused him to miss 15 games towards the tail end of the regular season. He was able to return for the fourth frame, where he scored 15 of his 32 points to help extend the Knicks' lead in the series to 3-1. Brunson has scored at least 30 points in all four games of the series while connecting on 46.0 percent of his field-goal attempts (including 35.5 percent of his three-point tries on 7.8 3PA/G).