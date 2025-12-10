Brunson contributed 35 points (13-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 117-101 win over the Raptors.

Brunson led the way for New York and scored 20 of his game-high 35 points in the first quarter of Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup. He also chipped in a block for the first time since Nov. 19, marking his second swat of the season. The star point guard has reached the 30-point threshold in three straight games, and he'll look to continue his strong play in Saturday's semifinals game against the Magic.