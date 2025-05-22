Brunson generated 43 points (15-25 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 12-14 FT), five assists and one rebound over 38 minutes of Wednesday's 138-135 overtime loss to Indiana in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brunson got to his spots at will Wednesday, doing nearly all of his damage inside the arc. He picked up his fifth foul with 10 minutes left in regulation, forcing him to the sidelines for nearly half of the fourth quarter. Still, Brunson was on the floor for the final five minutes of the frame as Indiana came back from a 15-point deficit. The 28-year-old point guard provided six of New York's 10 points in overtime, but his game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds went long, resulting in the loss. The performance marked Brunson's fifth 40-point game of the season and his second of the playoffs.