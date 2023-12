Brunson closed Friday's 139-122 win over Phoenix with 50 points (17-23 FG, 9-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and five steals across 35 minutes.

Brunson sank all nine of his three-point attempts on the way to the best scoring total of his career. He was also excellent in secondary categories, recording nine assists and five steals, both season highs. Brunson is on a stellar run of production, averaging 31.6 points, 8.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals over his last five games.