Brunson amassed 23 points (8-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 106-95 win over the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Brunson once again led the charge for the Knicks in the scoring column against the Cavs in the series-clinching win. The talented guard led his team in scoring in all four wins this series and averaged 24.0 points across the five playoff games. Brunson dominated this series on the offensive end and made his presence felt on the defensive side by averaging 2.3 steals, tied with Dejounte Murray for the third-highest average in the playoffs. Brunson will look to continue to lead the way for the Knicks as they advance to the next round of the NBA Playoffs.