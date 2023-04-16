Brunson registered 27 points (11-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 101-97 win over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Brunson, who missed the final three games of the regular season due to a right hand injury, hit a timely bucket whenever the Knicks needed one and carried New York to an upset victory. He wasn't overly efficient and played just 29 minutes, so it's possible he's still hampered by the lingering injury. However, he certainly won't use that as an excuse in the playoffs and should be expected to handle as much usage as he can as long he's on the court.