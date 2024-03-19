Brunson racked up 34 points (12-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 119-112 win over Golden State.

Brunson is enjoying an insane three-game tear, averaging 40.2 points per game over that span. The Villanova product is no stranger to lofty totals, as he's exceeded 30 points in a staggering 24 games this season. He currently ranks fifth in the league with an average of 27.6 points per game.