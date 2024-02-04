Brunson notched 36 points (15-31 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists in 45 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Lakers.

Brunson has launched 61 shots over his past two games, constituting his largest volumes of the season. The 27-year-old is delivering 33.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists on 50.0 percent shooting off 26.0 shots over his last five contests and will continue to carry and elevated workload as long as Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) are sidelined.