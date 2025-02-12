Brunson closed with eight points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and seven assists in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 win over the Pacers.

Brunson wasn't at his best Tuesday, with his eight points signifying a new season-low output. However, the superstar guard's quiet showing was bailed out by teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart scoring 40 and 30 points, respectively. Brunson still has strong averages of 25.8 points, 8.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 33.4 minutes while shooting 43.6 percent from deep over his last eight games.