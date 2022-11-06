Brunson totaled 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and 10 assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 133-118 loss to Boston.

Brunson dished out 10 or more assists for the second time this season, and he also finished with 20 or more points for the third consecutive matchup. He averaged 18.2 points through his first six games of the new campaign, but he would provide an unexpected boost for fantasy managers if he can find a way to pour in 20 points on a consistent basis.