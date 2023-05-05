Brunson (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's Game 3 against Miami, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Brunson appears ready to go Saturday despite being limited in practice. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 27.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 39.5 minutes across the first two games of the series and should continue to receive a heavy workload.