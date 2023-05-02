Brunson (ankle) is available for Tuesday's Game 2 versus the Heat.

Brunson has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite dealing with right ankle soreness. He posted 25 points, seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Game 1, so he will likely be relied heavily upon for the Knicks to even up the series. There is no indication that Brunson will be on a minutes restriction.

More News