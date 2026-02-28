Brunson posted 27 points (11-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes during the Knicks' 127-98 win over the Bucks on Friday.

Brunson got off to a sizzling start with 22 points in the first quarter, and while he was limited to just five points over the next two quarters, he sat for the entire final frame with the Knicks holding onto a commanding lead. His first-quarter outburst was the second-most points scored in the first frame by a Knicks player in franchise history, falling one point shy from his own mark that he set Jan. 12, 2025 against Milwaukee. Brunson will wrap up the month of February having averaged 23.8 points, 6.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 threes and 0.8 steals over 35.6 minutes per game.