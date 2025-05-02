Brunson had 40 points (15-33 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists and four rebounds in 42 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 win over the Pistons in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Brunson delivered a game-high 40 points and sank a go-ahead triple to send the Knicks to the second round for the third straight year. The superstar point guard recorded 30 or more points in five games during the first round, averaging 31.5 points, 8.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers across 40.0 minutes per game during the club's first-round series win over Detroit. Brunson and the Knicks are set to face the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. He averaged 26.8 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 three-pointers and 1.3 rebounds across 34.0 minutes per contest in four regular-season outings against Boston during the 2024-25 campaign.