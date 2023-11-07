Brunson had seven points (2-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 111-97 win over the Clippers.

Brunson exploded for 45 points versus the Bucks on Friday, but he couldn't get anything going offensively versus the Clippers. However, he somewhat salvaged his production by tying his season-high marks in assists and steals. Brunson's overall statistics are on pace with his averages from last year, but he's shooting just 40.1 percent from the field. Given he's shot over 46 percent in each of his previous five seasons, including three straight over 49 percent, it's safe to presume some positive regression is on tap for the Knicks' point guard.