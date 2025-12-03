Brunson ended Tuesday's 123-117 loss to Boston with 15 points (6-21 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes.

Brunson struggled to find his rhythm yet again, posting a season-low 15 points in the loss. The star point guard has failed to reach the 20-point threshold in back-to-back games for the first time this season, shooting just 30.0 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from downtown in his last two outings. However, he still dished out a game-high 11 assists, securing his fourth double-double in 18 regular-season games.