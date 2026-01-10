Brunson closed Friday's 112-107 loss to the Suns with 27 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 37 minutes.

Brunson led New York in scoring and reached the 25-point marker for a fourth consecutive contest. Although he tied the team-high mark in assists, the star floor general dished out fewer than six dimes for the fourth time in his last five outings. On a more positive note, the Villanova product turned in another efficient performance from beyond the arc, and he has shot 52.0 percent from downtown over his last four outings.