Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Sinks five treys in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brunson closed Friday's 112-107 loss to the Suns with 27 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 37 minutes.
Brunson led New York in scoring and reached the 25-point marker for a fourth consecutive contest. Although he tied the team-high mark in assists, the star floor general dished out fewer than six dimes for the fourth time in his last five outings. On a more positive note, the Villanova product turned in another efficient performance from beyond the arc, and he has shot 52.0 percent from downtown over his last four outings.
