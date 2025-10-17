Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Slated for action Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brunson (rest) is set to be available for Friday's preseason finale against the Hornets, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
The Knicks are set to give their franchise cornerstone a chance for one last tune-up Friday. Following the conclusion of the preseason, Brunson will next set his sights toward Wednesday's season opener against Cleveland.
