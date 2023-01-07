Brunson racked up 26 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 112-108 victory over the Raptors.

Brunson came up just two dimes short of registering a double-double, and he didn't lose a step after missing three games in late December due to a hip injury -- he has scored at least 24 points while dishing out at least six assists in his three appearances since returning to the court. Brunson is fully entrenched as one of New York's main offensive weapons and is averaging 20.4 points, 6.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game since the start of December.