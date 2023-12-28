Brunson posted 24 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 129-120 loss to the Thunder.

Brunson was unable to repeat the 38-point performance he delivered against the Bucks on Christmas, but he was a prominent figure on offense once again despite the loss. Brunson has hit the 20-point mark in all but one of his 12 outings in December, a span in which he's also recorded 35 or more points three times. Brunson is averaging 27.3 points, 6.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game in Dececmber.