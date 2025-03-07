The Knicks believe that Brunson sustained nothing more than a sprained right ankle in overtime of Thursday's 113-109 loss to the Lakers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Brunson was injured on a drive to the basket, when he appeared to twist his ankle and foot after making contact with the Lakers' Austin Reaves. The point guard hit a pair of free-throw attempts after the play, but he checked out of the game for good with 1:20 remaining in the extra period and finished the night with 39 points (13-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds in 41 minutes. Brunson will presumably go through further testing before the Knicks provide an update on the severity of his ankle sprain, but even a minor tweak would put the 28-year-old at risk of missing the second leg of a back-to-back set Friday versus the Clippers. If Brunson is unable to play Friday, Miles McBride would likely move into the starting five and take on expanded minutes, while reserve guards Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet could also see heightened roles.