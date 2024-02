Brunson (ankle) is in the starting lineup to face the Pacers on Saturday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Brunson was tipped to be a game-time call Saturday due to a right ankle sprain, an injury that already forced him to sit Thursday's game against the Mavericks, but he'll give it a go here and should handle his regular workload. Brunson is averaging 32.8 points, 7.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game over his last five outings.