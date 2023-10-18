Brunson (rest) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Brunson didn't start against the Celtics due to rest since the team was on the first half of a back-to-back set, but the star point guard will get the nod here. The Knicks will play what should be their opening night in the regular season opener.
