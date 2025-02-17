Brunson will start for Kenny's Young Stars against Chuck's Global Stars in the first round of the NBA All-Star Game Tournament, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Brunson earned his second All-Star selection after being voted as a starter, and he will face off against Knicks' teammate Karl-Anthony Towns in the first round of the tournament. Brunson has averaged 27.6 points, 7.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 35.7 minutes per game since the beginning of January.