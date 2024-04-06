Brunson posted 35 points (13-28 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 42 minutes during Friday's 108-100 loss to the Bulls.

Brunson has notched three double-doubles in a row and has reached the 35-point mark in his last two appearances, but the Knicks have gone 1-2 in that stretch. The star floor general should operate as New York's go-to player on offense the rest of the way since Julius Randle (shoulder) will be out for the rest of the season, so he should hover around the 30-point, 10-assist marks on a regular basis in his upcoming contests.