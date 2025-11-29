Brunson closed Friday's 118-109 win over the Bucks with 37 points (12-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal in 39 minutes.

Brunson surpassed the 30-point mark for the third time over his last four games, and he came through when the Knicks needed him the most with a few clutch buckets in the fourth quarter. Brunson has left his ankle injury in the rearview and has been excellent of late. He's averaging 31.6 points and 6.1 assists per game in his last seven appearances.