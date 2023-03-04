Brunson accumulated 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 122-120 victory over the Heat.

Brunson did give the Knicks and fantasy managers a scare in the third quarter when he rolled his right ankle and went to the locker room. However, he had his ankle taped up and was able to return just a couple minutes into the fourth. While it appears he dodged a bullet, it's something to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against Boston.