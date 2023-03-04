Brunson accumulated 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 122-120 victory over the Heat.
Brunson did give the Knicks and fantasy managers a scare in the third quarter when he rolled his right ankle and went to the locker room. However, he had his ankle taped up and was able to return just a couple minutes into the fourth. While it appears he dodged a bullet, it's something to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against Boston.
More News
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Explodes for 39 points in win•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Just misses double-double in win•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Leading scorer in road win•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Goes bonkers for 40 points•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Puts up 38 points in win•
-
Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Approaches triple-double in loss•