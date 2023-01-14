Brunson closed Friday's 112-108 win over the Wizards with 34 points (12-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes.

Brunson tore the Wizards apart in the win, dropping at least 30 points for the fourth time in his past five games. Since returning from injury, he has led the Knicks to five victories in six games, putting up top-30 value over the past two weeks. He is clearly the straw that stirs the drink when it comes to team success and barring injury, he should be able to maintain borderline top-50 value ROS.