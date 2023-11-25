Brunson recorded 24 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Friday's 100-98 win over the Heat.

Brunson led all players in Friday's game in scoring while boosting New York late with eight of his 24 points coming in the fourth quarter. Brunson has been one of the Knicks' top offensive producers this season, posting 20 or more points in nine of his last 10 contests.