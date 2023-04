Brunson (hand) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Brunson continues to deal with a right hand injury and will be held out for a second consecutive game now that the Knicks have clinched a playoff spot. Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Josh Hart are candidates to see increased run once again, while Brunson's final chance to suit up during the regular season will be Sunday against Indiana.