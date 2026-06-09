Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Strikes for 32 points in Game 3

Brunson registered 32 points (11-25 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes in Monday's 115-111 loss to the Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Brunson put forth a valiant effort, leading the Knicks in the scoring column while tying Josh Hart for the team lead in assists. However, it wasn't enough to overcome 32 points from Victor Wembanyama and 23 points from Stephon Castle. Brunson has now put up 30 or more points in two of the first three games of the series and managed to bounce back from an ugly 7-for-25 showing from the field in Game 2.